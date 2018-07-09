 »   » తేజ దర్శకత్వంలో బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్-కాజల్ న్యూ మూవీ ప్రారంభం!

English summary

Hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is teaming up with director Teja for the first time and this film is formally launched on Monday at Ramanaidu Studios in Nanakramguda. Touted to be to be a mass masala entertainer, Kajal Aggarwal plays the lead actress and Sonu Sood will be seen in a negative role. From today the regular shooting is going to begin in a special set. Directors VV Vinayak, Sriwass and former minister Danam Nagendra have graced the launch event as chief guests. Vinayak and Sriwass did the honours of clapping the board for the first scene and switching on the camera rspectively. Teja directed the first scene.