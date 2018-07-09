తెలుగు
 తేజ దర్శకత్వంలో బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్-కాజల్ న్యూ మూవీ ప్రారంభం!

తేజ దర్శకత్వంలో బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్-కాజల్ న్యూ మూవీ ప్రారంభం!

    Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas & Teja Movie Started

    బెల్లంకొండ సాయి శ్రీనివాస్ హీరోగా తేజ దర్శకత్వంలో కొత్త సినిమా సోమవారం హైదరాబాద్ నానక్‌రాం గూడలోని రామానాయుడు స్టూడియోలో ప్రారంభం అయింది. మాస్ మసాలా ఎంటర్టెనర్‌గా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ హీరోయిన్. సోనూ సూద్ విలన్ పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీ ప్రారంభోత్సవానికి దర్శకుడు వివి వినాయక్, శ్రీవాస్, మాజీ మంత్రి దానం నాగేందర్ ముఖ్య అతిథులుగా హాజరయ్యారు.

    తొలి సన్నివేశానికి వినాయక్ క్లాప్

    తొలి సన్నివేశానికి వినాయక్ క్లాప్

    హీరో హీరోయిన్లపై చిత్రీకరించిన తొలి సన్నివేశానికి వినాయక్ క్లాప్ కొట్టగా, శ్రీవాస్ కెమెరా స్విచన్ చేశారు. తొలి సన్నివేశానికి తేజ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన పలువురు ప్రముఖులు హాజరయ్యారు.

    ఎకె ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ 17వ మూవీ

    ఎకె ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ 17వ మూవీ

    ఎకె ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ బేనర్లో అనిల్ సుంకర ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. వీరి బేనర్లో వస్తున్న 17వ సినిమా ఇది. అనూప్ రూబెన్స్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి లక్ష్మి భూపాల్ మాటలు రాస్తుండగా శీర్ష రే సినిమాటోగ్రఫి అందిస్తున్నారు.

    కాజల్‌తో తేజ మూడోసారి

    కాజల్‌తో తేజ మూడోసారి

    సినిమా ప్రారంభంతో పాటు ప్రత్యేకంగా వేసిన సెట్లో రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ కూడా మొదలు పెట్టేశారు. హీరోయిన్ కాజల్‌కు తేజ దర్శకత్వంలో ఇది 3వ సినిమా కాగా, బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్‌తో రెండో సినిమా. ఈ చిత్రంలో సోనూ సూద్‌తో పాటు అభిమన్యు సింగ్ ముఖ్య పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు.

    తెర వెనక

    తెర వెనక

    దర్శకత్వం: తేజ

    సమర్పణ: ఎ టీవీ
    నిర్మాత: రామబ్రహ్మం సుంకర
    సహ నిర్మాతలు: అజయ్ సుంకర, అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్
    ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ నిర్మాత: కృష్ణ కిషోర్ గరికపాటి
    రచన: లక్ష్మి భూపాల
    సంగీతం: అనూప్ రూబెన్స్
    డిఓపీ: శీర్ష రే
    ఎడిటర్: కోటగిరి వెంకటేశ్వర రావు

    Hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is teaming up with director Teja for the first time and this film is formally launched on Monday at Ramanaidu Studios in Nanakramguda. Touted to be to be a mass masala entertainer, Kajal Aggarwal plays the lead actress and Sonu Sood will be seen in a negative role. From today the regular shooting is going to begin in a special set. Directors VV Vinayak, Sriwass and former minister Danam Nagendra have graced the launch event as chief guests. Vinayak and Sriwass did the honours of clapping the board for the first scene and switching on the camera rspectively. Teja directed the first scene.
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 15:05 [IST]
