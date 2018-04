 »   » కొత్త యాంగిల్ చూస్తారు.. సాక్ష్యం చిత్రానికి అదే హైలైట్

English summary

Young and dynamic hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas starrer and technically high standard action thriller 'Saakshyam' helmed by successful director Sriwass is set for a mammoth release on June 14th. The film has been extensively shot in exotic locations of Dubai, USA, Varanasi and other places. Now that the team has moved back to India after a crucial USA schedule, a fresh schedule has been kick-started in Rajahmundry today. Ravishing Pooja Hegde is the heroine and the crazy combination of Sai, Pooja with Sriwass created huge buzz over the project.