 »   » భరత్ సభకు ప్రేమతో తారక్.... ఆకట్టుకుంటున్న పోస్టర్!

Arrangements in full swing for భరత్ బహిరంగ సభ to be held on April 7th in LB Stadium! Thank you for the Blockbuster response for Rockstar @ThisIsDSP 's వచ్చాడయ్యో సామి Music!

English summary

Bharat Ane Nenu audio launch is going to happen on April 7th, 2018 at LB Stadium. Preparations are going on full swing for grand audio launch event of this political drama. For this audio function the chief guest is non other than our Young tiger NTR, NTR will grace the audio release event of Bharat Ane Nenu.