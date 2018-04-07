 »   » భరత్ బహిరంగ సభకు పాసులున్నాయా? అయితే ఇలా వెళ్లండి!

భరత్ బహిరంగ సభకు పాసులున్నాయా? అయితే ఇలా వెళ్లండి!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

శ్రీమంతుడు ఘన విజయం తర్వాత ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు, దర్శకుడు కొరటాల శివ దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తున్న చిత్రం భరత్ అనే నేను. ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్ 20న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఆడియో రిలీజ్ వేడుకను భరత్ బహిరంగ సభ పేరుతో శనివారం (ఏప్రిల్ 7వ తేదీన) హైదరాబాద్‌లోని ఎల్బీ స్టేడియంలో నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ వేడుకకు యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరుకానున్నారు.

Bharat Bahiranga Sabha: entry rules for Maheshbabu fans, guest

భరత్ బహిరంగ సభ సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల నుంచి ప్రారంభం కానున్నది. ఈ వేడుకకు హాజరయ్యే వారికి పలు రకాల పాసులు జారీ చేశారు. మోస్ట్ ఇంపార్టెంట్ పర్సన్ (ఎంఐపీ), వెరీ వెరీ ఇంపార్టెంట్ పర్సన్ (వీవీఐపీ), వెరీ ఇంపార్టెంట్ పర్సన్ (వీఐపీ) పాసులను చిత్ర యూనిట్ జారీ చేసింది.


Bharat Bahiranga Sabha: entry rules for Maheshbabu fans, guest

అయితే ఈ పాసులు కలిగి ఉన్నవారి కోసం హైదరాబాద్ పోలీసులు ఆంక్షలు విధించారు. పలు నిబంధనలను సూచించారు. ఎంఐపీ ఎంట్రీ పాసులు ఉన్నవారు గేట్ సీ-10, వీవీఐపీ ఎంట్రీ కోసం గేట్ డీ-6, వీఐపీ ఎంట్రీ పాసులు ఉన్నవారు గేట్ 7, 8,9 ద్వారా వెళ్లాలని అభిమానులకు సూచించారు.

English summary
Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is set to release on April 20 and it marks the debut actor Kiara Advani. Region-wise distributors are busy allocating shows and screens for the highly anticipated film, directed by Koratala Siva, who has teamed up with Mahesh for the second time after Srimanthudu. This movie audio function is conducting on the name of Bharat Bahiranga Sabha. For this event, Hyderabad police formulated the rules.
Story first published: Saturday, April 7, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 7, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu