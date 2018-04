 »   » ‘భరత్ అనే నేను’.... ఫాస్టెస్ట్ రూ. 100 కోట్ల రికార్డ్ సొంతం!

English summary

Mahesh Babu is a delighted man after his recent outing Bharat Ane Nenu has been doing exceptional business across the globe. The film which released on Friday emerged as the fastest Rs 100 crores grosser in Tollywood (excluding Baahubali franchise). Bharat Ane Nenu has been running with packed houses and the huge positive word of mouth turned out to be a huge advantage for the film.