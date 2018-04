English summary

After the humongous response to Prabhas' Baahubali franchise in the North, his upcoming film Saaho remains highly anticipated. Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar has now joined hands with UV Creations, one of the leading and most successful production houses in the south to present the film in Northern markets of India. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has inked a deal with UV Creations to present Prabhas' Saaho to the Hindi audience.