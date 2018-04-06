 »   »  జోధ్‌పూర్ సెంట్రల్ జైలుకు ప్రీతిజింటా.. సల్మాన్‌కు పరామర్శ

జోధ్‌పూర్ సెంట్రల్ జైలుకు ప్రీతిజింటా.. సల్మాన్‌కు పరామర్శ

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

కృష్ణజింకల వేట కేసులో బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌కు రాజస్థాన్‌లోని జోధ్‌పూర్ కోర్టు గురువారం ఐదేళ్ల శిక్షతోపాటు రూ.10 వేల జరిమానా విధించిన సంగతి విదితమే. 1998లో హమ్ సాథ్ సాథ్ హై చిత్ర షూటింగ్ సందర్భంగా కృష్ణ జింకలను వేటాడినట్టు సల్మాన్‌తోపాటు టబు, సైఫ్ ఆలీఖాన్, నీలం, సొనాలి బింద్రేలపై కేసు నమోదైంది. ఈ కేసులో సైఫ్, టబు, సొనాలీ, నీలంను జోధ్‌పూర్ కోర్టు నిర్దోషులుగా ప్రకటించింది. కోర్టు తీర్పు అనంతరం బెయిల్ లభించకపోవడంతో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ జోధ్‌పూర్ సెంట్రల్ జైలులో గురువారం రాత్రి గడిపాడు. శుక్రవారం కూడా బెయిల్ వచ్చే పరిస్థితి లేకపోవడంతో మరో రోజు కూడా సల్మాన్ జైలులో ఉండాల్సిన పరిస్థితి ఏర్పడింది.

Bollywood actress Priety Zinta met Salman Khan in Jodhpur Jail

కాగా, ఈ కేసులో జైలుశిక్ష పడిన సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌కు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సినీ ప్రముఖులు అండగా నిలుస్తున్నారు. తమ అభిప్రాయాలను సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. కాగా, శుక్రవారం సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌ను బాలీవుడ్ సినీ తార ప్రీతిజింటా జోధ్‌పూర్ కోర్టులో కలుసుకొన్నారు. జైలులో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌ను పరామర్శించారు. అతడి యోగక్షేమాలు తెలుసుకొన్నట్టు సమాచారం. బాలీవుడ్‌లో సల్మాన్, ప్రీతి జింటాల మధ్య మంచి స్నేహ సంబంధాలు ఉన్నాయి. తన స్నేహితుడు కష్టాల్లో కూరుకుపోవడంతో స్వయంగా వెళ్లి సల్మాన్ పరామర్శించడం గమనార్హం.

English summary
The Jodhpur Court will on Friday (April 6) reserved the order on Salman Khan's bail for tomorrow. This means that Khan will have to stay in jail even today. Khan was sentenced to five years jail in blackbuck poaching case yesterday. Salman Khan's lawyer had filed the bail application in the court today. Salman Khan was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday evening, hours after he was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case. In this situatio, Bollywood actress Priety Zinta is in Jodhpur and is at the central jail where Salman Khan is lodged. Salman and Priety are close friends and their relationship goes back to several years.
Story first published: Friday, April 6, 2018, 12:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 6, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu