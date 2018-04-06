English summary

The Jodhpur Court will on Friday (April 6) reserved the order on Salman Khan's bail for tomorrow. This means that Khan will have to stay in jail even today. Khan was sentenced to five years jail in blackbuck poaching case yesterday. Salman Khan's lawyer had filed the bail application in the court today. Salman Khan was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday evening, hours after he was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case. In this situatio, Bollywood actress Priety Zinta is in Jodhpur and is at the central jail where Salman Khan is lodged. Salman and Priety are close friends and their relationship goes back to several years.