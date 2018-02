 »   » సినీ పరిశ్రమలో చేతబడి, క్షుద్రపూజలు.. మంత్రగాళ్ల మత్తులో టాప్ హీరో, హీరోయిన్లు.. వారెవరంటే..

English summary

Bollywood's obsession with the black art commonly known as Black Magic, where they mentioned that to make their films hit and to curse their competitors, many Bollywood stars practice witchcraft and use Voodoo dolls. Few years ago, when Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif were together, they had conducted a spiritual cleanse before moving to their house in Bandra, ''When Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were dating, and had moved into their love nest in Bandra, they are rumoured to have conducted a spiritual 'cleanse' of the place.