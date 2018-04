English summary

Sai Madhav Burra is screenwriter best known for his work in Telugu cinema. He wrote dialogues for the films Khaidi No.150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni for the actors Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. His early work in dialogues includes Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju and Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. Now he is penning for prestigious projects like NTR Biopic, Savitri Biopic, and Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy