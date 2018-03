English summary

"Pedda Puli" those two words give dance vibes to any music lover especially in both the telugu speaking states. And now the song has been recreated by director krishna chaitanya and music director Thaman for the film "Chal Mohan Ranga". Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and Trivikram have combined with Sreshth Movies for Nithiin’s 25 directed by Krishna Chaitanya of “Rowdy Fellow” fame. Nithiin and Megha Akash are pairing up once again for this beautiful seasonal love story.