 »   » ఆ విషయంపై ఆయనకు చాలా క్లారిటీ ఉంది.. పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ గురించి చార్మీ

English summary

Director Puri Jagannath is coming up with a new film titled 'Mehbooba' with his son, Akash Puri in the lead role. Its a romantic film set in the backdrop of India - Pakistan border. Most of the movie shot in Kashmir looks stunning. Neha Shetty is the female lead in the movie. Mehbooba is a crucial film for Puri Jagan who is going through the worst phase of his career.Sandeep Chowtha is composing music for the film. The film is expected to hit screens on May 11th.