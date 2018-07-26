 »   » చి. ల. సౌ చిత్రానికి సెన్సార్ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్.. ఆగస్టు 3న రిలీజ్

English summary

The upcoming rom-com entertainer ‘Chi La Sow’ starring Sushanth and Ruhani Sharma as lead pair has completed the censor formalities and got ‘U/A’ certificate. This film marks the debut of actor Rahul Ravindran as director. With ‘Chi La Sow’ the female lead, Ruhani Sharma is debuting as lead actress in Telugu cinema. The film has got the backing of Annapurna Studios and will jointly release in association with Siruni Cine Corporation banner. ‘Chi La Sow’ release is scheduled on August 3rd.