చి. ల. సౌ చిత్రానికి సెన్సార్ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్.. ఆగస్టు 3న రిలీజ్

    నటుడు రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ దర్శకుడిగా మారి తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న చిలసౌ చిత్రానికి సెన్సార్ బోర్డు యూ/ఏ సర్టిఫికెట్ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో సుషాంత్, రుహాని శర్మ హీరో, హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. రుహాని ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా తెలుగు తెరకు పరిచయం అవుతున్నారు. వెన్నెల కిషోర్, రోహిణి, అను హసన్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపిస్తారు. ప్రశాంత్ విహారీ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. సిరుణి సినీ కార్పోరేషన్ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందిన ఈ సినిమాకు అన్నపూర్ణ స్టూడియో అండగా నిలుస్తున్నది. చిలసౌ చిత్రం ఆగస్టు 3వ తేదీన రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమవుతున్నది.

    Chi La Sow’ censored with ‘U/A,’ Release on August 3rd

    నటీనటులు: సుశాంత్, రుహాని శర్మ, వెన్నెల కిషోర్, రోహిణి, అను హసన్, రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ, విద్యు రామన్, జయప్రకాశ్ తదితరులు
    దర్శకత్వం: రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్
    నిర్మాతలు: నాగార్జున అక్కినేని, భరత్ కుమార్ మసాలా, హరి పులిజాలా, జస్వంత్ నదిపల్లి
    సంగీతం: ప్రశాంత్ విహారి
    ఎడిటర్: కోటా కే ప్రసాద్
    బ్యానర్: అన్నపూర్ణ స్టూడియోస్, మనం ఎంటర్‌ప్రైజెస్, శిరుని సినీ కార్పోరేషన్

    The upcoming rom-com entertainer ‘Chi La Sow’ starring Sushanth and Ruhani Sharma as lead pair has completed the censor formalities and got ‘U/A’ certificate. This film marks the debut of actor Rahul Ravindran as director. With ‘Chi La Sow’ the female lead, Ruhani Sharma is debuting as lead actress in Telugu cinema. The film has got the backing of Annapurna Studios and will jointly release in association with Siruni Cine Corporation banner. ‘Chi La Sow’ release is scheduled on August 3rd.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 15:06 [IST]
