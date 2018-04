English summary

Wife of renowned actor late Sri Raogopal Rao garu and the mother of the actor Sri Raoramesh garu has passed away. She has been sick since few days and left her last breath today morning at Raoramesh's home at kondapur. Many personalities of Industry expressed their condolence to Rao Ramesh. In this sad moments, Chiranjeevi gives moral support to Rao Ramesh. Chiranjeevi personally went Rao Ramesh and given condolence to the entire family.