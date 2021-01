English summary

South actress Samantha Akkineni to host new show after Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She is going to host Sam Jam on Aha OTT Which produced by Allu Aravind. This Show is going to telecast on November 13. Vijay Deverakonda with Samantha Akkineni in Sam Jam Show for Aha. After Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi to attended for the interview.