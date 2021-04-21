English summary

Chiranjeevi condolences to Prasada Redddy, Venkata Ramna. Chiranjeevi Yuvatha President Prasada Reddy no more: Mega heroes Naga Babu and Sai Dharam Tej condolences that.. We have lost another strong pillar in our #MegaFans .May his soul rest in peace. Strength to the family during this tough times. RIP Prasada Reddy garu.