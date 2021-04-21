మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి తీవ్ర విషాదంలో కూరుకుపోయారు. తనకు అత్యంత ఆప్తులైన ముగ్గురిని ఒకే రోజు కోల్పోవడంతో ఆయన తీవ్రంగా కలత చెందినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది. ఆ విషాదాన్ని మెగాస్టార్ తన ట్విట్టర్లో ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. తన అభిమాన సంఘాల్లో కీలకంగా వ్యవహరించిన ఇద్దరు అభిమాన నేతలతోపాటు కారావన్ డ్రైవర్ను కూడా కోల్పోవడం మరింత విషాదంగా మారింది. ఆ వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..
{photo-feature}
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
Chiranjeevi condolences to Prasada Redddy, Venkata Ramna. Chiranjeevi Yuvatha President Prasada Reddy no more: Mega heroes Naga Babu and Sai Dharam Tej condolences that.. We have lost another strong pillar in our #MegaFans .May his soul rest in peace. Strength to the family during this tough times. RIP Prasada Reddy garu.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 9:15 [IST]