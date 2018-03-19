 »   » ‘సై రా’... చిరంజీవి లుక్ లీకైంది, యూనిట్ అప్రమత్తం!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
chiranjeevi sye raa narasimha reddy surender reddy ram charan చిరంజీవి సై రా నరసింహా రెడ్డి రామ్ చరణ్ సురేందర్ రెడ్డి
English summary
Mega star Chiranjeevi is currently very much busy shooting for much awaited periodic movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.The makers are shooting the movie carefully so that Chiranjeevi's look does not come out. A picture is currently going viral on the social media which looks like the one from the sets of Sye Raa.
Story first published: Monday, March 19, 2018, 20:21 [IST]