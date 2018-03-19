 »   » ‘సై రా’... చిరంజీవి లుక్ లీకైంది, యూనిట్ అప్రమత్తం!

‘సై రా’... చిరంజీవి లుక్ లీకైంది, యూనిట్ అప్రమత్తం!

మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి ప్రస్తుతం తన తాజా చిత్రం 'సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి' షూటింగులో బిజీగా గడుపుతున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం తెలుగు సినిమా పరిశ్రమలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న అతిపెద్ద ప్రాజెక్ట్, భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో కూడిన ప్రాజెక్టు కూడా ఇదే.

ప్రముఖ స్వాతంత్ర సమరయోధుడు ఉయ్యాలవాడ నరసింహారెడ్డి జీవితం ఆధానంగా ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతోంది. సినిమాకు సంబంధించి ఎలాంటి ఫోటోలు, వీడియోలు బయటకు రాకుండా జాగ్రత్తగా షూటింగ్ జరుపుతున్నాయి. అయినప్పటికీ కొన్ని ఫోటోస్ లీక్ అవుతూనే ఉన్నాయి.

తాజాగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఓ లీక్డ్ ఫోటో వైరల్ అయింది. చూస్తుంటే ఇది సైరా సెట్స్ నుండి లీకైన ఫోటో మాదిరిగానే కనిపిస్తోంది. అయితే ఈ ఫోటో క్లారిటీ సరిగా లేదు. చాలా దూరం నుండి ఎవరో మెగాస్టార్ లుక్ సెల్ ఫోన్లో క్యాప్చర్ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

ఈ ఫోటో లీక్ కావడంతో చిత్ర యూనిట్ మరింత అప్రమత్తం అయింది. సురేందర్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని రామ్ చరణ్ నిర్మిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దాదాపు 100 నుండి 150 కోట్ల భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు.

Mega star Chiranjeevi is currently very much busy shooting for much awaited periodic movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.The makers are shooting the movie carefully so that Chiranjeevi's look does not come out. A picture is currently going viral on the social media which looks like the one from the sets of Sye Raa.
