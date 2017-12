 »   » అనసూయతో రిలేషన్ అని రాశారు..వాళ్ల గొంతుకొరికి చంపాలనిపించింది.. రఘు

English summary

Raghu Karumanchi is an Telugu actor who predominantly appears as a comedian. He acted in more than 150 films.He made his debut as an actor with the film Aadi starring Jr. NTR. He got break as an actor with the film Adhurs. He also acted in 1500 TV episodes in 32 titles on various channels. Recently Raghu speaks about his life journey with a popular youtube Channel in telugu Entertainment industry.