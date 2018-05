 »   » విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ‘డియర్ కామ్రేడ్’పై రూమర్లకు తెరదించిన దర్శకుడు!

English summary

Vijay Deverakonda’s one of the upcoming films has been titled Dear Comrade which will be directed by newcomer Bharat Kamma. However, the title Dear Comrade has led to speculations that the film could be a remake of Malayalam hit film CIA: Comrade in America. But the director of Dear Comrade, Bharat Kamma, denies these reports and says the two films are different from each other.