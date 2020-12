English summary

Coronavirus lockdown given shock to entire film industry of India. But some how, Producers puts efforts to relase their movie via OTT. There few movies of Bollowood becomes Most Searched Movie on Google in 2020. Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena, Laxmii, Sadak 2, Baaghi 3, Extraction, Gulabo Sitabo