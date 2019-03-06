‘118’ కథకు మూలం నా జీవితంలో జరిగిన సంఘటనే...

English summary

"The movie is based on real life events." Director KV Guhan about 118 movie. 118 is a action-thriller film written and directed by director of photography turned film director K. V. Guhan on his Tollywood directorial debut. The film stars Kalyan Ram, Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. The music for the film is composed by Shekar Chandra and the film is produced by Mahesh S Koneru under the production company East Coast Production.