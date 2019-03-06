తెలుగు
    ‘118’ కథకు మూలం నా జీవితంలో జరిగిన సంఘటనే...

    నందమూరి కళ్యాణ్‌ రామ్‌ హీరోగా రూపొందిన స్టైలిష్ యాక్షన్‌ సస్పెన్స్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ '118'. నివేదా థామస్‌, షాలిని పాండే హీరోయిన్లుగా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా ప్రముఖ సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్‌ కె.వి.గుహన్‌ దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయం అయ్యారు. మార్చి 1న విడుదలై ఈ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద సూపర్ హిట్ టాక్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది.

    సినిమాకు సక్సెస్ టాక్ రావడంతో థియేటర్ల సంఖ్యతో పాటు ప్రమోషన్స్ జోరు పెంచారు. ఇందులో భాగంగా దర్శకుడు కెవి గుహన్ మీడియాతో సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన అనుభవాలు మీడియాతో పంచుకున్నారు. నా జీవితంలో జరిగిన ఓ సంఘటన ఆధారంగా ఈ స్టోరీ రాసినట్లు తెలిపారు.

    Director KV Guhan about 118 movie

    నాకు విశాలమైన ప్రదేశాల్లో ఒంటరిగా ఉండాలంటే భయం. ఒకరోజు నా వృత్తిలో భాగంగా ఒక హోటల్‌ గదిలో బస చేయాల్సి వచ్చింది. నిద్రలో ఒక కల వచ్చింది. ఒక అమ్మాయికి సంబంధించిన క్రైమ్‌ సంఘటనలకు సంబంధించిన కథ డ్రీమ్‌లో కనిపించింది. ఒక్కసారిగా ఉలిక్కిపడి లేచాను. తర్వాత దాని గురించి మర్చిపోయాను. అదే హోటల్‌లో కొన్నాళ్ళ తర్వాత మళ్ళీ బస చేసినపుడు అదే కల వచ్చింది.

    నా నిజ జీవితంలో ఎప్పుడూ నేను అలాంటి సంఘటనలు ఫేస్ చేయకపోయినా కలలో అలాంటివి కనిపించడం నన్ను ఆశ్చర్య పరిచింది. అలాంటివి నిజ జీవితంలో జరిగితే ఎలా ఉంటుంది? ఏం జరుగుతుంది? అనే ఫిక్షనల్‌ పాయింట్‌ని ఆధారంగా చేసుకుని ఈ కథ రాసినట్లు కెవి గుహన్ తెలిపారు. తెలుగులో దర్శకుడిగా మరిన్ని సినిమాలు చేయాలనుకుంటున్నాను. త్వరలోనే వాటి వివరాలు వెల్లడించనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు.

    "The movie is based on real life events." Director KV Guhan about 118 movie. 118 is a action-thriller film written and directed by director of photography turned film director K. V. Guhan on his Tollywood directorial debut. The film stars Kalyan Ram, Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. The music for the film is composed by Shekar Chandra and the film is produced by Mahesh S Koneru under the production company East Coast Production.
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 20:13 [IST]
