తెలుగు
మరోసారి వాయిదా పడ్డ ఈ మాయ పేరేమిటో

    సీనియ‌ర్ ఫైట్ మాస్ట‌ర్ విజ‌య్ త‌న‌యుడు రాహుల్ విజ‌య్ హీరోగా ప‌రిచ‌యం అవుతున్న చిత్రం ఈ మాయ పేరేమిటో. కావ్యా థాప‌ర్ హీరోయిన్‌. వి.ఎస్‌.వ‌ వర్క్స్ బేనర్‌పై రాము కొప్పుల ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో దివ్యా విజ‌య్ ఈ ల‌వ్‌, కామెడీ అండ్ ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన‌ర్‌ను నిర్మించారు. ప్ర‌ముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ గీతాఆర్ట్స్‌తో పాటు గ్లోబెల్ సినిమాస్ సంస్థ‌లు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నైజామ్‌, ఆంధ్రా ఏరియాల్లో డిస్ట్రిబ్యూట్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ సినిమాను సెప్టెంబర్ 7న విడుదల చేయాలని మొదట భావించినా... పలు కారణాలతో వాయిదా వేశారు. సినిమాను సెప్టెంబ‌ర్ నాలుగో వారంలో రిలీజ్ ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. మంచి ఫ్యామిలీ ఎమోష‌న్స్‌తో పాటు ల‌వ్‌, కామెడీ అంశాలు జోడించి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించినట్లు నిర్మాతలు తెలిపారు.

    Ee Maya Peremito to release in September Fourth week

    రాహుల్‌ జిమ్నాస్టిక్స్‌‍‌లో శిక్షణ పొందాడు. హీరో అవ్వాలనే లక్ష్యంతో వైజాగ్ సత్యానంద్‌ మాస్టర్‌ దగ్గరకు ట్రయినింగ్‌ కూడా తీసుకున్నారు. మూడు దశాబ్దాలు పైగా సినిమాల్లో ఫైట్‌ మాస్టర్‌గా తనకంటూ ఓ ప్రత్యేకతను సాధించుకున్న విజయ్ మాస్టర్‌ తన వారసుడిని ఈ సినిమా ద్వారా హీరోగా పరిచయం చేస్తున్నారు.

    రాహుల్ విజ‌య్‌, కావ్యా థాప‌ర్ జంట‌గా న‌టించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో రాజేంద్ర‌ప్ర‌సాద్‌, ముర‌ళీశ‌ర్మ‌, రాళ్ల‌ప‌ల్లి, ఈశ్వ‌రీరావు, ప‌విత్రా లోకేశ్‌, స‌త్యం రాజేశ్‌, జోశ్ ర‌వి, కాదంబ‌రి కిర‌ణ్ త‌దిత‌రులు ఇత‌ర తారాగ‌ణంగా న‌టిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఫైట్స్‌: విజయ్‌, ఎడిట‌ర్‌: న‌వీన్ నూలి, ఆర్ట్‌: చిన్నా, సాహిత్యం: శ్రీమ‌ణి, సంగీతం: మ‌ణిశ‌ర్మ‌, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ: శామ్ కె.నాయుడు, నిర్మాత‌: దివ్యా విజ‌య్‌, ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: రాము కొప్పుల.

    English summary
    Debutant Rahul Vijay’s first film Ee Maya Peremito is set to get a grand release! And now the action entertainer is set to be distributed by reputed names, giving the film an edge. Geetha Arts and Global Cinemas are set to distribute the movie in Andhra and Nizam respectively. Speaking about the same, producer Divya Vijay who’s bankrolling the film on VS Creative Works banner says, “We’re very happy to announce that #EeMayaPeremito is being distributed by Geetha Films in Andhra and Global Cinemas in Nizam. This is the biggest release we could’ve wished for our movie.” Ee Maya Peremito was to release on September 7 but is now going to release in the fourth week of September”.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 19:35 [IST]
