 »   » మరోసారి వాయిదా పడ్డ ఈ మాయ పేరేమిటో

English summary

Debutant Rahul Vijay’s first film Ee Maya Peremito is set to get a grand release! And now the action entertainer is set to be distributed by reputed names, giving the film an edge. Geetha Arts and Global Cinemas are set to distribute the movie in Andhra and Nizam respectively. Speaking about the same, producer Divya Vijay who’s bankrolling the film on VS Creative Works banner says, “We’re very happy to announce that #EeMayaPeremito is being distributed by Geetha Films in Andhra and Global Cinemas in Nizam. This is the biggest release we could’ve wished for our movie.” Ee Maya Peremito was to release on September 7 but is now going to release in the fourth week of September”.