English summary

The first look of hero Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming movie will be released on June 1st which happens to be his birthday as well. The pre-look posters of the flick were unveiled and Nikhil is essaying the role of a journalist in the movie which is based on journalism backdrop and focuses more on the current issues and how media plays an important role in addressing them. This new film is being directed by TN Santhosh and Lavanya Tripathi is pairing with Nikhil in the movie. The shooting is in progress and Sam CS is rendering tunes.