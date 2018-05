 »   » ‘మహానటి’ చూస్తుండగా గొడవ, నీచమైన కామెంట్లు: ఏడుస్తూ బాధను పంచుకున్న హరితేజ!

English summary

Hari Teja instagram live video goes viral. Hari Teja is a Telugu actress, television serial artist, character artist in films, singer, dancer and anchor. She is a professional Kuchipudi dancer and performed in many Telugu TV shows. She also participated in Telugu reality show like Telugu Bigg Boss, Ragada The Ultimate Dance Show. She is one of the 16 participants of Bigg Boss Telugu game show in Star Maa television. She stood in third place for Bigg Boss Telugu season 1.