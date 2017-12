 »   » హలో మూవీ ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ: సూపర్బ్.. మైండ్ బ్లోయింగ్.. విక్రమ్ మ్యాజిక్.. అఖిల్...

#Hello cinema chudatam jarigindi With out expectations vellanu Super movie amazed to see @AkhilAkkineni8 acting in just his second movie hats off to his dedication and stunts this winter winner #Hello congrats akkineni fans ✌✌✌😍😍😍😍

Just watched #Hello it's Vikram Kumar magic. Excellent Cinematography,soulful music&Extraordinary stunts,superb acting by @AkhilAkkineni8 literally kummesadu & @kalyanipriyan you were just gorgeous and U just nailed it Good comeback movie to #AkhilAkkineni . Good luck 👍

Just Now Watched 10mins of the Movie.. Those Visuals by Ps.Vinod is next level 🙏 Vikram kumar direction is Outstanding 👍 Akhil screen presence and acting is just Mind blowing.. #Hello Blockbuster on the cards 💪

Just watched #Hello superb movie #BlockbusterHello your hard work replicates in movie @AkhilAkkineni8 a decent blockbuster congrats to entire team @iamnagarjuna @anuprubens Thanks to everyone for giving good film all your efforts makes the film hit

HELLO everybody! I jus saw mana HELLO! Superb movie! Can’t stop talking about it. Especially @AkhilAkkineni8 Akhil buddi. Kudos to Chinabu @iamnagarjuna , Supri, Vikram, Anup and the whole hello team... I love it 😀

Just watched #Hello superb movie #BlockbusterHello your hard work replicates in movie @AkhilAkkineni8 a decent blockbuster congrats to entire team @iamnagarjuna @anuprubens Thanks to everyone for giving good film all your efforts makes the film hit

HELLO everybody! I jus saw mana HELLO! Superb movie! Can’t stop talking about it. Especially @AkhilAkkineni8 Akhil buddi. Kudos to Chinabu @iamnagarjuna , Supri, Vikram, Anup and the whole hello team... I love it 😀

English summary

Akhil Akkineni’s debut film may have turned out to be a dud at the box office but the Akkineni fans haven’t written him off as yet. Akhils upcoming film Hello which is due for release on December 22, to cash in on the long Christmas weekend. This movie got good response to teaser and First look. Actor, Producer Nagarjuna relaunching Akhil with prestigiously. ప్రఖ్యాత అన్నపూర్ణ సినీ స్టూడియోస్ బ్యానర్‌పై అక్కినేని నాగార్జున నిర్మాతగా అఖిల్ అక్కినేని, కల్యాణి ప్రియదర్శిని జంటగా నటించిన హలో చిత్రం డిసెంబర్ 22న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. అమెరికాలో గురువారం రోజే ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించి సోషల్ మీడియాలో రివ్యూలను, అభిప్రాయాలు మీకోసం..