 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డి దుమ్ముదులిపిన హీరో విశాల్.. నానికి మద్దతు.. నా పేరు కూడా..!

English summary

Tamil-Telugu actor Vishal Krishna, currently riding the crest of success with his digital hit Irumbu Thirai is embarrassed and appalled by actress Sri Reddy's naming game. He says if she can name Telugu superstar Nani, she can name anyone next. Vishal, jumping to Nani's defence, said, "I know him well. He is a very good friend of mine. But I am not defending him for personal reasons. This latest accusation by her (Sri Reddy) is perhaps the most outrageous yet. Anybody who knows Nani knows how particular he is in his behaviour towards men and women."