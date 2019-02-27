Choudhary Fawad Hussain, Pakistan I&B Minister: Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against made in India advertisements. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UspJsa43tj

English summary

After surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force on the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terrorist camp at Balakot in Pak Occupied Kashmir (POK), Pakistan Information Ministry released a statement saying no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan until next order.