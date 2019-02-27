పుల్వామా ఉగ్రదాడికి ప్రతీకారంగా రంగంలోకి దిగిన భారత వైమానిక దళం పాక్ ఆక్రమిత కాశ్మీర్లోని జైషే మహ్మద్ ఉగ్రవాద శిబిరాలపై మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజామున మెరుపు దాడి చేసింది. దాదాపు వెయ్యి కిలోల బాంబులను ఉగ్రమూకలపై జారవిడిచింది. ఈ ఘటనలో 350 మంది ఉగ్రవాదులు హతమైనట్లు సమాచారం.
ఇరు దేశాల మధ్య ఉద్రిక్త వాతావరణం నెలకొన్న నేపథ్యంలో భారత సినిమాలపై నిషేధం విధిస్తూ పాకిస్థాన్ ఇన్ఫర్మేషన్ మినిస్ట్రీ ఆదేశాలు జారీచేసింది. ఇండియన్ సినిమాలు, యాడ్ ఫిల్మ్స్ ప్రదర్శించవద్దని పాకిస్థాన్ ఎలక్ట్రానిక్ మీడియా రెగ్యులేటరీ అథారిటీ, ఎగ్జిబిటర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ సూచించింది.
Choudhary Fawad Hussain, Pakistan I&B Minister: Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against made in India advertisements. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UspJsa43tj
అయితే భారత సినిమాలపై నిషేదం విధించడం ద్వారా నష్టపోయేది పాకిస్థానే అని అంటున్నారు విశ్లేషకులు. దీని వల్ల పాకిస్థాన్కు ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్ టాక్స్ రూపంలో వచ్చే రూ. 102 కోట్లకు గండి పడబోందని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల సమాచారం.
పాకిస్థాన్ తీసుకున్న ఈ నిర్ణయం భారతీయ సినీ పరిశ్రమపై ఎలాంటి ప్రభావం చూపబోదు. పుల్వామా ఉగ్రదాడి జరిగిన వెంటనే బాలీవుడ్ దర్శక, నిర్మాతలు పాకిస్థాన్ నటులపై నిషేధం విధించడం, ఇకపై తమ సినిమాలు పాకిస్థాన్లో విడుదల కూడదు అనే నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకున్నారు.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
