‘నీవు మరణిస్తే పగలబడి నవ్వుకున్నాం.. కానీ నీ మరణం మా గుండెలపై ఇంత భారంగా’

View this post on Instagram

Never imagined shouldering the burden of your loss would weigh so heavy on my heart. Thank you Irrfan Bhai for standing by me in my times of crises. You were there when not many wanted to even acknowledge me. You are one of a kind and I will continue to use present tense, because for me human beings like you never die. Your persona, your aura, your love for cinema and your philosophy of life will continue to remain an inspiration and guide me. Thank you God for allowing me to walk with Irrfan Bhai one last time. Feel blessed to have gotten a chance to bid goodbye even as crores of your fans and friends wanted to be there. You are gone too soon, Bhai. #ripirfankhan