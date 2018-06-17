 »   » చెత్త గాడు..... రోడ్డు మీదే అతడిని కడిగేసిన అనుష్క!

English summary

Anushka's husband and Indian Cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who was accompanying her in the same car, shot Anushka's advice on his mobile and posted on twitter with a message �€“ "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. AnushkaSharma" The video is now going viral on the social media and certainly, fans are loving her lesson to a garbage thrower. "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness." virat.kohli said.