 »   » చెత్త గాడు..... రోడ్డు మీదే అతడిని కడిగేసిన అనుష్క!

చెత్త గాడు..... రోడ్డు మీదే అతడిని కడిగేసిన అనుష్క!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ అనుష్క శర్మ ముంబైలో ఓ వ్యక్తిని రోడ్డు మీదే కడిగేసింది. చెత్త పనులు చేస్తున్న అతడిని చెడుగుడు ఆడేసుకుంది. తప్పు చేసిన ఆ వ్యక్తి అనుష్క అన్నేసి మాటలంటున్నా ఎదురు మాట్లాడే పరిస్థితి లేక మిన్నకుండి పోయాడు. ఆమె చేసిన పనికి నెటిజన్ల నుండి సైతం అభినందనలు వెల్లువెత్తడం గమనార్హం. ఇంతకీ అనుష్క చేసిన ఆ పనేమిటో క్రింద ఉన్న వీడియో చూస్తే మీకే అర్థమవుతోంది. ఈ వీడియోను స్వయంగా అనుష్క భర్త, ప్రముఖ క్రికెటర్ విరాట్ కోహ్లి షేర్ చేయడంతో వైరల్ అయంది. ఇది చూసిన తర్వాత మీలోనూ మార్పు వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    చెత్తగాడు అని అందుకే...

    సూటు బూటు వేసుకుని లగ్జరీ కార్లో వెళుతున్న ఓ వ్యక్తి ఖాళీ ప్లాస్టిక్ బాటిల్ రోడ్డు మీద పడేయడం అనుష్క కంటపడింది. దీంతో ఆగ్రహంతో ఊగిపోయిన అనుష్క ఇలాంటి పనులు చేస్తే ఊరుకునేది లేదంటూ ఊగిపోయింది. చెత్తను డస్ట్ బిన్ లో వేయాలని క్లాస్ పీకింది.

    ఒక రోజులోనే లక్షలాది మంది

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో భారీ ఫాలోయింగ్ ఉన్న విరాట్ కోహ్లి ఈ వీడియో షేర్ చేయడంతో ఒకరోజు కూడా గడవక ముందే అరకోటి మంది ఈ వీడియో వీక్షించారు. లగ్జరీ కార్లలో తిరుగుతూ ఇలాంటి పనులు చేస్తున్న వారిపై కోహ్లి ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఇలాంటి వారిలో అవేర్‍‌నెస్ తెచ్చేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న తన భార్య అనుష్కను మరింత ఎంకరేజ్ చేశారు.

    స్వచ్ఛ భారత్ అంటే ఇదేనా?

    స్వచ్ఛ భారత్ అంటే ఇదేనా?

    ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ ప్రారంభించిన స్వచ్ఛ భారత్‌కు బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్‌ పలువురు క్రికెట్ స్టార్లు, సినీ స్టార్లు వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. వారిలో కోహ్లి, అనుష్క కూడా ఉన్నారు. అందుకే చెత్త పనులు చేస్తున్న వారికి ఇలా క్లాస్ పీకుతున్నారు ఈ జంట.

    విరుష్క హ్యాపీ లైఫ్

    విరుష్క హ్యాపీ లైఫ్


    అనుష్క, విరాట్ కోహ్లి వివాహం గతేడాది డిసెంబర్లో గ్రాండ్‌గా జరిగింది. పెళ్లికి ముందే దాదాపు నాలుగేళ్ల పాటు ఈ జంట డేటింగ్ చేశారు. పెళ్లి తర్వాత ఎవరి ప్రొఫెషన్లో బిజీగా గడుపుతూనే హ్యాపీ లైఫ్ లీడ్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Anushka's husband and Indian Cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who was accompanying her in the same car, shot Anushka's advice on his mobile and posted on twitter with a message �€“ "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. AnushkaSharma" The video is now going viral on the social media and certainly, fans are loving her lesson to a garbage thrower. "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness." virat.kohli said.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue