 »   » శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడి భరోసా.. భారమంత రమ్యకృష్ణపైనేనట!

English summary
Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s Sailaja Reddy Alludu is all set for a grand release on 31st of this month. The First Look Teaser which will be released tomorrow. Sivagami Ramya Krishna is special attaction for this movie. Anu Emmanuel as the heroine. Maruthi is the director for the movie.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 17:19 [IST]