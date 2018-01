 »   » ఆ హీరోయిన్ చావుకు కారణం ఆ హీరోనే: కోర్టు తీర్పుతో బాధ పడకుండా సంతోషం....

English summary

A sessions court on Tuesday framed charges against actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetting the suicide of his girlfriend actor Jiah Khan in 2013. Pancholi, who was present in the court, pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to begin on February 14. The charge of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC attracts a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail. Pancholi's lawyer Prashant Patil withdrew the discharge plea he had submitted earlier.