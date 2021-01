‘సింహాద్రి’ విజయంలో ఆయనదే కీలక పాత్ర: నిర్మాత మరణంపై ఎన్టీఆర్ ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్

English summary

Producer V Doraswamy Raju passes away. By TeluguCinema. January 18, 2021. News. Senior producer and distributor V.Doraswamy Raju is no more. He died of cardiac arrest. He breathed his last on Monday morning at Care Hospital in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. He was known for producing classics like ‘Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu’ and ‘Annamayya’.