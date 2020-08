బొమ్మరిల్లు ఎన్టీఆర్ వల్ల ప్లాప్ అయ్యుండేది.. ఆ నిర్ణయమే నిర్మాతను అలా చేసింది...

English summary

Bommarillu is one of the films that has proven that even short films can create new records at the box office. Who would have thought that the original movie would be a hit even bigger. But the film unit firmly believed that good recognition would come without losses. Especially since Dil Raju believes that no one else believes in that movie. However, due to the NTR, the film really flopped. NTR also gave an explanation in an interview about the movie.