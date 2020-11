Young Tiger @Tarak9999 interacted with his die hard fan Venkanna via Video Call who is severely affected & bed ridden with muscular dystrophy. #NTR promised to meet him & give him a selfie after things are back to normal. pic.twitter.com/INy48Og0t1

Jr NTR Video Call To Die hard Fan Venkanna, today interacted via video call with his die hard fan Venkanna who is severely affected and bed ridden with muscular dystrophy. #NTR promised to meet him and give him a selfie after things are back to normal.