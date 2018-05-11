 »   » మాటల రావడం లేదు.. తలవంచి నమస్కరిస్తున్నా.. మహానటిపై ఎన్టీఆర్ ట్వీట్

దక్షిణాది తొలి సూపర్‌స్టార్ సావిత్రి జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన మహానటి చిత్రంపై అన్ని వర్గాల ప్రేక్షకులతోపాటు సినీ ప్రముఖులు కూడా ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. మహోన్నత నటి జీవితంలోని ఆనంద, విషాదాలతో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం మంచి టాక్‌ను సంపాదించుకొన్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మహానటిపై యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ స్పందించి ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు.

మహానటి చిత్రం ఓ అద్భుతమైన ఫీలింగ్. మహానటిగా కీర్తీ సురేష్ నట ప్రదర్శన అభివర్ణించడానికి మాటలు దొరకడం లేదు. బహుశా సావిత్రి గారే ఆమెతో అలా చేయించారేమో. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అద్భుతంగా తీర్చి దిద్దిన దర్శకుడు నాగ అశ్విన్‌కు తలవంచి నమస్కరిస్తున్నాను అని జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

మహానటి చిత్రంలో అక్కినేని నాగేశ్వరరావు పాత్రలో అక్కినేని నాగచైతన్య నటించారు. అయితే నందమూరి తారక రామారావు పాత్రలో జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌ను నటింప జేయాలని నిర్మాత స్వప్నదత్ తీవ్రంగా ప్రయత్నించారు. కానీ ఎన్టీఆర్ అందుకు ఒప్పుకోకపోవడంతో అది సాధ్యపడలేదనే సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

Savithri biopic Mahanati Teaser released. Actress Keerthy suresh is steps into Savithri's role. Samantha prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Director Krish are played key roles in this movie. This movie is slated to release on May 9th. This movie is minting good numbers all over the world. In this occassion, Junior NTR tweeted that #Mahanati is an experience!! No words to describe the performance given by KeerthyOfficial as Mahanati. Nag Ashwin.Take a bow,for crafting the greatest tribute to our finest actress!
Story first published: Friday, May 11, 2018, 18:56 [IST]
