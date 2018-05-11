 »   » మాటల రావడం లేదు.. తలవంచి నమస్కరిస్తున్నా.. మహానటిపై ఎన్టీఆర్ ట్వీట్

English summary

Savithri biopic Mahanati Teaser released. Actress Keerthy suresh is steps into Savithri's role. Samantha prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Director Krish are played key roles in this movie. This movie is slated to release on May 9th. This movie is minting good numbers all over the world. In this occassion, Junior NTR tweeted that #Mahanati is an experience!! No words to describe the performance given by KeerthyOfficial as Mahanati. Nag Ashwin.Take a bow,for crafting the greatest tribute to our finest actress!