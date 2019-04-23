అమీర్ ఖాన్ కోసం కంగన రనౌత్ లక్ష రూపాయలు.. ఇది తొలిసారి కాదు..

English summary

The actress Kangana Ranaut donated Rs 1 lakh to Aamir Khan's Paani foundation, which is spearheading the campaign Jalmitra. Kangana will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri Jimmy Shergill. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film.