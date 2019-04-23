అమీర్ ఖాన్ కోసం కంగన రనౌత్ లక్ష రూపాయలు.. ఇది తొలిసారి కాదు..

ఫైర్ బ్రాండ్ యాక్టర్ కంగన రనౌత్ కేవలం వివాదాలకే పరిమితం కాదు.. స్వచ్ఛంద సేవ కోసం ఎప్పుడూ ముందుంటారని పలు సందర్భాల్లో ఆమె రుజువు చేసింది. మరోసారి తన వంతుగా విరాళం అందించి మరోసారి తన ఔదార్యాన్ని చాటుకొన్నారు. తాజాగా అమీర్ ఖాన్ నిర్వహించే అమీర్ ఖాన్స్ పానీ ఫౌండేషన్ కోసం లక్ష రూపాయల విరాళం అందించారు. జలమిత్ర కాంపెయిన్పై అవగాహన ఏర్పడటం కోసం ఇస్తున్నట్టు తెలిపారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని తన సోదరి రంగోలి ట్విట్టర్లో వెల్లడించారు.
రైతులకు అండగా నిలిచేందుకు అమీర్ ఖాన్ ఫౌండేషన్కు కంగన రనౌత్ లక్ష రూపాయలు విరాళం అందించారు. ఇది చారిటీ కాదు.. మా బాధ్యతగా నిర్వర్తించాం. దేశానికి స్వతంత్రం వచ్చినా ఇంకా బ్రిటీష్ రూల్సే. ప్రభుత్వ విధానాలు రైతుల తలరాతను మార్చలేకపోయాయి అని రంగోలి ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
కంగన రనౌత్ సహాయ కార్యక్రమాల్లో పాల్గొనడం ఇది మొదటిసారి కాదు. కేరళను వరదలు ముంచెత్తినపుడు ఆమె ఆర్థిక సహాయాన్ని అందించారు. అంతేకాకుండా వరద బాధితులను ఆదుకోవాలని తోటి నటులకు సూచించారు.
మణికర్ణిక సినిమా ఘన విజయం తర్వాత దర్శకుడు రాఘవేంద్రరావు తనయుడు ప్రకాశ్ కోవెలముడి డైరెక్షన్లో రూపొందుతున్న మెంటల్ హై క్యా అనే చిత్రంలో కంగన నటిస్తున్నది. ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత ఏక్తా కపూర్ నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రంలో విలక్షణ నటుడు రాజ్ కుమార్రావు, అమీరా దస్తర్ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. షారుక్ ఖాన్ అతిథి పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం జూన్ 21న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్నది.
Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
