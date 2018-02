 »   »  'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్‌': కత్రినా కైఫ్ ఫోటోలు లీక్... సెక్సీ లుక్ వైరల్!

English summary

Katrina Kaif always impresses us with her impeccable dance skills. Be it Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli or Kaala Chashma, her sizzling grooves and moves is something which we just can't stop drooling over! The actress is currently busy shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan. Lately, she has been even giving us glimpses from her dance rehearsals. Meanwhile, a leaked picture from the sets is going viral on the internet.