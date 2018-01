 »   » ఆ డర్టీ లేడీ... ఆ మహనీయురాలి సినిమా చేయడమేంటి?: దర్శకుడి ఫైర్

English summary

Tumhari Sulu done, Vidya Balan will now be busy with her new project, the rights of which she just acquired. The National Award-winning actress recently got the rights for Sagarika Ghose's book titled Indira - India'S Most Powerful Prime Minister and is thrilled about portraying the former prime minister. However, whether it will be a full-fledged movie or a wed series is not decided yet. Vidya made the big announcement with a statement on Tuesday, saying: "I am happy to have acquired the rights to Sagarika Ghose's Indira - India's Most Powerful Prime Minister, because I have always wanted to play Indira Gandhi. I haven't decided yet whether it should be a film or a web series, but that will take a while anyway," reported IANS.