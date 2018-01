English summary

KodakaaKoteswarRao full Song From Agnyaathavaasi Movie creating sensation in youtube. This movie Starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel will set to release on Jan 10.The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Directed By Trivikram Srinivas, Produced By Haarika & Hassine Creations. This song attracts a poland boy and he sings for Pawan Kalan.