English summary

Bharat Ane Nenu movie released on April 20th. Prince Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani are lead pair for this movie. Srimanthudu Fame Koratala Siva director for the movie. DVV Danaiah is producing this movie on DVV banner. This movie is running record collections. In this occassion, Director Koratala Siva reveals about Bharat Ane nenu and Mahesh Babu