నాలుగు బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్లలో నాకు నచ్చింది అదే.. కొరటాల శివ

కథ, మాటల రచయితగా సినీ తెరకు పరిచయమైన కొరటాల శివ దర్శకుడిగా టాలీవుడ్‌లో దుమ్మురేపుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పటికే ప్రభాస్‌తో మిర్చి, మహేష్‌తో శ్రీమంతుడు, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో జనతా గ్యారేజ్, మహేష్‌తో భరత్ అనే నేను లాంటి నాలుగు బ్లాక్ బస్టర్లతో దూసుకెళ్తున్నాడు. భరత్ అనే నేను విజయవంతంగా ప్రదర్శింపబడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో మీడియాకు థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పడానికి కొరటాల శివ ప్రెస్ మీట్ ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా కొరటాల శివ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇప్పటి వరకు నేను మిర్చి, శ్రీమంతుడు, జనతా గ్యారేజ్, భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రాలు తీశాను. నా మనసుకు దగ్గరైన సినిమా, బాగా నచ్చిన చిత్రం శ్రీమంతుడు అని ఓ ప్రశ్నకు కొరటాల శివ సమాధానం చెప్పారు.

Bharat Ane Nenu movie released on April 20th. Prince Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani are lead pair for this movie. Srimanthudu Fame Koratala Siva director for the movie. DVV Danaiah is producing this movie on DVV banner. This movie is running record collections. In this occassion, Director Koratala Siva reveals about Bharat Ane nenu and Mahesh Babu
Story first published: Monday, April 30, 2018, 14:42 [IST]
