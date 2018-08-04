తెలుగు
పూర్వ జన్మ సుకృతం.. కాకతాళీయంగా జరిగిపోయింది.. బాలకృష్ణ

    ప్రపంచపటంపై తెలుగు జాతికి గుర్తింపు తెచ్చిన మహా వ్యక్తి నందమూరి తారక రామారావు జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ షూటింగ్ జోష్‌గా కొనసాగుతున్నది. చిత్ర నిర్మాణంలో భాగంగా నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ శనివారం దర్శకుడు క్రిష్‌తో కలిసి ఎన్టీఆర్ స్వగ్రామం నిమ్మకూరులో పర్యటించారు. ఎన్టీఆర్, బసవతారకం విగ్రహాలకు పూలమాలలు వేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా బాలకృష్ణ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడారు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ గొప్ప నేత, మహనీయుడు. అలాంటి వ్యక్తి కథను భావితరాలకు తెలియజెప్పాలనే ఉద్దేశంతో ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌ను తీస్తున్నాను. అందుకు క్రిష్ నాకు జత కలిశారు. గౌతమిపుత్ర శాతకర్ణి తర్వాత ఇది నాకు రెండో సినిమా అని బాలకృష్ణ అన్నారు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ నిర్మాతగా నాకు మొదటి సినిమా. అదీ నా బ్యానర్‌లోనే తీయడం మరో విశేషం. ఈ రెండు కాకతాళీయంగా జరిగిపోయాయి. పుట్టిన ఊరికి, జాతికి, దేశానికి ఖ్యాతి తెచ్చిన వారిలో ఎన్టీఆర్ ఒకరు. అలాంటి మహనీయుడి పాత్రలో నేను నటించడం పూర్వజన్మ సుకృతం కావొచ్చు అని బాలయ్య పేర్కొన్నారు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ నిర్మాణ షెడ్యూల్‌లో భాగంగానే నిమ్మకూరుకు వచ్చాం. ఈ ఊర్లో బంధువులకు క్రిష్‌ను పరిచయం చేశాను. నిమ్మకూరులో అక్టోబర్ చివరి వారంలో గానీ, నవంబర్‌లో గానీ ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ సినిమా షూటింగ్ ఉంటుంది అని బాలకృష్ణ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    The NTR biopic is the next big thing Tollywood is excited about. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, has Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Before the film could go on floors, the NTR biopic underwent a lot of changes. According to the latest report, the film is being made on a staggering budget of Rs 50 crore. If the reports are believed to be true, NTR biopic is the most expensive movie in Balayya's career. Part of the schedule, Krish and Balakrishna visited NTR's village Nimmakuru.
