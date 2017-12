 »   » హీరో అవుదామని.. కమెడియన్ అయ్యాడు.. సరైన గుర్తింపు లేదు.. విధి అంతే.. కృష్ణంరాజు ఆవేదన

English summary

Comedian Sarathi is the senior most artist in tollywood. He acted more than 370 moviews in five decades. Recently Cine swarna yugam lo sarathi book was published. That book release functon was held at Hyderabad on December 25th. In this function, Rebel Star Krishnam Raju, writer Parchuri, MAA president Shivaji Raja are delivered a speech about Sarathi.