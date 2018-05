 »   » మహానటి: కెవి చౌదరిగా కనిపించబోతోన్న రాజేంద్రప్రసాద్

English summary

Here is the Character Intro of Rajendra Prasad as KV Chowdary in #Mahanati. The greatest story ever told about the greatest actress that ever lived. It is such a privilege to make a biopic of the one and only Mahanati Savitri, an iconic actress we were ever blessed with. Mahanati is an ode to the great soul that etched a special place in all our hearts.