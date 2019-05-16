తెలుగు
    #మీటూ కేసులో న్యాయం చేయరా? పోలీసుల తీరుపై హీరోయిన్ అసంతృప్తి

    By
    |

    ఇండియాలో #మీటూ ఉద్యమం ఉవ్వెత్తున ఎగిసిపడటానికి ప్రధాన కారణం తనుశ్రీ దత్తా. నానా పాటేకర్ మీద ఆమె చేసిన ఆరోపణలు బాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్రీలో గతేడాది ప్రకంపణలు సృష్టించింది. 2008లో 'హార్న్ ఓకే ప్లీజ్' సినిమా షూటింగ్ సమయంలో పాటేకర్ తనను వేధింపుకు గురి చేసినట్లు ఆమె పోలీసులకు తెలిపారు.

    పదేళ్ల తర్వాత మీడియా ముందుకు వచ్చిన తనుశ్రీ... నానా పాటేకర్ వల్ల తాను ఎదుర్కొన్న హరాస్మెంట్ గురించి బయట పెట్టడంతో పాటు తనలాగా వేధింపులు ఎదుర్కొన్న ఇతర మహిళలు బయటకు వచ్చి ధైర్యంగా తమ #మీటూ అనుభవాలను మీడియాతో పంచుకునేలా వారిలో ధైర్యం నింపింది.

    కాగా.. ఆరు నెలల క్రితం నానా పాటేకర్ మీద తనుశ్రీ దత్తా కేసు పెట్టారు. పోలీసులు దీనిపై ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ సైతం నమోదు చేశారు. అయితే ఈ కేసు నత్తనడకన సాగుతోంది. తనుశ్రీ దత్తా చేస్తున్న ఆరోపణలకు, సంఘటన స్థలంలో ఉన్న సాక్షులు చెబుతున్న విషయాలు మ్యాచ్ కావడం లేదని పోలీసులు అంటున్నారు.

    #MeToo: Tanushree Dutta SLAMS Police Inaction Against Nana Patekar

    అయితే పోలీసుల తీరుపై తనశ్రీ దత్తా మండి పడుతున్నారు. సాక్షులంతా నానా పాటేకర్ స్నేహితులే. వారు అతడికి వ్యతిరేకంగా ఏమీ మాట్లాడరు. పోలీసులు 15 మందికంటే ఎక్కువ మందిని విచారించలేదని ఆమె అంటున్నారు.

    పదేళ్ల క్రితం జరిగిన సంఘటన కావడంతో చాలా మంది ఆ విషయం గుర్తు లేదు అంటున్నారు. చాలా మంది ఆ రోజు షూటింగ్ లేటయిందనే విషయం గుర్తు పెట్టుకున్నారే తప్పితే ఎవరూ హర్మాస్మెంట్ ఆరోపణలపై సరైన క్లారిటీ ఇవ్వలేక పోతున్నారని పోలీసులు వాదిస్తున్నారు. పోలీసులు చెబుతున్న విషయాలు గమనిస్తే... తనుశ్రీ దత్తా చేస్తున్న ఆరోపణలు సరైన బలం లేదని స్పష్టం అవుతోంది.

    అయితే ఆమె చేసిన ఆరోపణల కారణంగా ఇప్పటికే నానా పాటేకర్ సినీ జీవితం మీద తీవ్ర ప్రభావం పడింది. కొన్ని సినిమాల నుంచి ఆయన్ను తప్పించడంతో పాటు మీటూ ఆరోపణల కారణంగా అతడికి అవకాశాలు ఇవ్వడానికి చాలా మంది భయపడుతున్నారు.

    Tanushree Dutta kicked up the #MeToo storm in India by filing a complaint against Nana Patekar and alleged that he harassed her during the shoot of Horn Ok Please in 2008. It's been more than six months since she filed an FIR against Nana Patekar and the case is still at a snail's pace. The police, on the other hand, stated the delay is due to the witnesses' statements not matching with the accusations. Miffed with all of this, Tanushree Dutta questioned the investigation saying the witnesses might be Nana Patekar's friends and wants to know who really are the 15 witnesses.
    Thursday, May 16, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
