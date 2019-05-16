మీటూ కేసులో న్యాయం చేయరా? పోలీసుల తీరుపై హీరోయిన్ అసంతృప్తి

English summary

Tanushree Dutta kicked up the #MeToo storm in India by filing a complaint against Nana Patekar and alleged that he harassed her during the shoot of Horn Ok Please in 2008. It's been more than six months since she filed an FIR against Nana Patekar and the case is still at a snail's pace. The police, on the other hand, stated the delay is due to the witnesses' statements not matching with the accusations. Miffed with all of this, Tanushree Dutta questioned the investigation saying the witnesses might be Nana Patekar's friends and wants to know who really are the 15 witnesses.