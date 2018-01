 »   » ప్రాణాలకు తెగించిన హీరో.. అద్భుతంగా యాక్షన్ సీన్లు.. నరాలు చిట్లిపోయే విధంగా (ఫొటోలు)

English summary

Tom Cruise, who recently made his debut on Instagram, took to the photoblogging site to share the title and first look of his next Mission: Impossible film. In his first ever post on Instagram, he shared a picture of a clap-board with the title of the sixth installment of the much-loved Mission: Impossible series. "Get ready," he captioned the snap. The film will be called Mission: Impossible - Fallout.