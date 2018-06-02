 »   » నాగ చైతన్యను స్కూల్ నుంచి వెళ్లగొట్టారట... ఎందుకో తెలిస్తే నవ్వుకొంటారు!

తెలుగువారి అభిమాన నటి సావిత్రి జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన మహానటి చిత్రంపై అన్ని వర్గాల నుంచి ప్రశంసలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. అందులో నటించిన నటీనటులకు కూడా మంచి పేరు తెచ్చిపెట్టింది ఈ చిత్రం. ఈ సినిమాలో సినీ దిగ్గజం అక్కినేని నాగేశ్వరరావుగా ప్రత్యేక పాత్ర పోషించిన నాగచైతన్య కూడా ఆకట్టుకొన్నాడు. మహానటిలో తాత పాత్రలో కనిపించడానికి గల కారణాలను ఆయన ఇటీవల మీడియాతో పంచుకొన్నారు.
నాన్నని సాకుగా చూపించి నో చెప్పాలనుకున్నా, క్లాస్ నుంచి గెంటేశారు.. నాగచైతన్య!
తాతయ్య పాత్ర అంటే భయమేసింది
తాతయ్య పాత్ర అనే సరికి కొంత భయం వేసింది. నాగ అశ్విన్ తన పాత్ర గురించి చెప్పినప్పుడు చేయను అని చెప్పాలనిపించింది. కానీ నాగ అశ్విన్ కొంత కన్విన్స్ చేయడంతో కొంత సమయం తీసుకొంటాను అని చెప్పాను. ఆ తర్వాత నాన్నకు కాల్ చేసి మహానటిలో పాత్ర గురించి చెప్పాను అని నాగ చైతన్య చెప్పారు.
నాన్నకు ఫోన్ చేశా
నాన్న కూడా చేయకూడదని చెప్తారు. అదే విషయాన్ని నాగ అశ్విన్కు చెప్పి తప్పించుకొందామనుకొన్నాను. కానీ నాన్న కూడా తాత పాత్రను చేయమని ప్రోత్సహించే సరికి నో చెప్పలేకపోయాను. అయితే మహానటిలో తాత పాత్రలో నటించినందుకు మంచి పేరు వచ్చింది. చాలా మంది ఫోన్ చేయడం ద్వారా, వ్యక్తిగతం కలిసి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు అని నాగ అశ్విన్ వెల్లడించారు.
దేవదాస్ సినిమా చూడనందుకు
ఈ సందర్భంగా మాట్లాడుతూ.. తాత నాగేశ్వరరావుతో ఉన్న అనుబంధం, కొన్ని వ్యక్తిగత జీవితానికి సంబంధించిన విషయాలను పంచుకొన్నారు. స్కూల్లో జరిగిన ఓ తమాషా సంఘటనను చెబుతూ.. మా తాతయ్య నటించిన దేవదాస్ చిత్రాన్ని చూశావా అని టీచర్ అడిగారు. అయితే నేను చూడలేదని చెప్పడంతో క్లాస్ నుంచి టీచర్ వెళ్లగొట్టారు అని తెలిపారు.
జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోయేవాడిని
తాత కెరీర్లోనే ఎంతో ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మకంగా భావించే సినిమాను ఇంటికి వచ్చి వెంటనే చూశాను. ఆ తర్వాతే స్కూల్ వెళ్లాను అని సరదా సంఘటనను నాగచైతన్య వివరించారు. మహానటిలో తాత మాదిరిగా నటించే అవకాశం రావడం అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తున్నాను అని నాగచైతన్య అన్నారు. మహానటిలో తాత పాత్రను మరొకరు చేసి ఉండే నేను జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోయేవాడిని అని చైతూ పేర్కొన్నారు.
Naga Chaitanya, who played the role of his grandfather A Nageswara Rao in Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati, spoke about how it felt to step into the shoes of his grandfather in a video released by the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies. Naga Chaitanya recalled how when he was in school, he was asked if he had watched Devadas, one of his grandfather’s most popular films and he said he hadn’t. “I was sent out of class and was told that I cannot come back till I watch the film,” he said with a smile. Chaitanya worked on the recreation of few scenes from the film for Mahanati.
Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 10:34 [IST]
