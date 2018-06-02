 »   » నాగ చైతన్యను స్కూల్ నుంచి వెళ్లగొట్టారట... ఎందుకో తెలిస్తే నవ్వుకొంటారు!

English summary

Naga Chaitanya, who played the role of his grandfather A Nageswara Rao in Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati, spoke about how it felt to step into the shoes of his grandfather in a video released by the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies. Naga Chaitanya recalled how when he was in school, he was asked if he had watched Devadas, one of his grandfather’s most popular films and he said he hadn’t. “I was sent out of class and was told that I cannot come back till I watch the film,” he said with a smile. Chaitanya worked on the recreation of few scenes from the film for Mahanati.