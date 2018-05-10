 »   » నాకు చాలా అసూయగా ఉంది.. మహానటిపై నాగార్జున ట్వీట్

Am today a proud father and a jealous son. I never played my father legendary #ANR Garu. But, I am overwhelmed and very happy to present to you all, Chay as ANR in #Mahanati #ANRliveson 👉 https://t.co/v1FdzRajcp pic.twitter.com/yCWJYDLmb8

English summary

Savithri biopic Mahanati Teaser released. Actress Keerthy suresh is steps into Savithri's role. Samantha prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Director Krish are played key roles in this movie. This movie is slated to release on May 9th. This movie is minting good numbers all over the world. In this occassion, Nagarjuna tweeted Interesting on social media.