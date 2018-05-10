 »   » నాకు చాలా అసూయగా ఉంది.. మహానటిపై నాగార్జున ట్వీట్

నాకు చాలా అసూయగా ఉంది.. మహానటిపై నాగార్జున ట్వీట్

Posted By:
టాలీవుడ్‌లో అత్యంత ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మకంగా రూపొందిన మహానటి చిత్రం తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులను విశేషంగా ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో నటించిన కీర్తీ సురేష్, దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, రాజేంద్ర ప్రసాద్, సమంత, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, నాగచైతన్య పాత్రలకు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మహానటిలో అక్కినేని నాగేశ్వరరావుగా నటించిన నాగచైతన్యపై నాగార్జున అక్కినేని ఆసక్తికరమైన కామెంట్ చేశారు.

మహానటి చూసిన తర్వాత ఈ రోజు నేను తండ్రిగా గర్వపడుతున్నాను. కొడుకుగా అసూయ పడుతున్నాను. ఎందుకంటే నా జీవితంలో నా తండ్రి అక్కినేని నాగేశ్వరరావు పాత్రను ఇంతవరకు పోషించలేదు. కానీ నా కుమారుడు చైతన్యను ఆ పాత్రలో చూపించినందుకు చాలా సంతోషంగా ఫీలవుతున్నాను అని అని నాగార్జున ట్వీట్ చేశారు. అంతేకాకుండా ఓ వీడియోను కూడా షేర్ చేశాడు.

Nagarjuna Akkineni about Mahanati: Am today a proud father and a jealous son

English summary
Savithri biopic Mahanati Teaser released. Actress Keerthy suresh is steps into Savithri's role. Samantha prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Director Krish are played key roles in this movie. This movie is slated to release on May 9th. This movie is minting good numbers all over the world. In this occassion, Nagarjuna tweeted Interesting on social media.
Story first published: Thursday, May 10, 2018, 16:59 [IST]
