English summary

Nandamuri Balakrishna Powerful Speech at NTR Biopic Movie Launch Event. #NTRBiopic, is launching on 29 March 2018, at Ramakrishna Studios, Hyderabad, by the Honorable Vice President of India, Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu garu, as the Chief Guest. The legendary life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, famously known as NTR, is now being made into a bio-pic, by Director Teja on the Banner of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. Nandamuri Balakrishna, the son of the famous actor, NTR, is not only acting in the lead role, but also producing it with Sai Korrapaati and Induri Vishnuvardhan. This movie is set to be made in Telugu and Hindi.