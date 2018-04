 »   » ‘ఆటగాళ్ళు’... డబ్బింగ్ మొదలెట్టిన నారా రోహిత్

English summary

Sensible hero Nara Rohith and Stylish actor Jagapathi Babu starrer intelligent thriller 'Aatagallu' is gearing up for release. Shooting has been wrapped up and post-production works are on full swing. Darshana Banik is pairing Rohith in this film directed by Paruchuri Murali and produced by Ravindra, Vaasireddy Sivaji, Makkina Ramu and Vaddapudi Jitendra under the banner, Friends Movie Creations. Nara Rohith has started dubbing for the film from today.