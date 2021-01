సచిన్, కోహ్లీ చాలా క్లోజ్.. నర్సింగ్ యాదవ్ మరణానికి కారణమిదే.. ఐదేళ్ల క్రితమే తెలిసింది: క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన భార్య

English summary

Narsing Yadav, who has made a name for himself as a senior character artist, has recently lost his life. Many movie stars will die in 2020. Nursing Yadav also closed his eyes at the end of the year, which shocked everyone. And how he died has created some confusion for many. Narsing Yadav's wife gave a film description on the subject. He also informed about his association with cricketers.