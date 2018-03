 »   » డేట్లు మార్చేసిన నయనతార, ‘సైరా’ షూటింగులో ప్రత్యక్షం.... కారణం అదేనా?

English summary

Nayanthara begins shooting for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actress joined the cast and crew a few days ago and has started shooting for the film. Apart from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nayanthara's upcoming projects include Chakri Toleti directorial Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Ajay Gnanamuthu's Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Nelson Dilipkumar's Kolamavu Kokila.